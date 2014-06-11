BUCHAREST, June 11 Romania set a price range of
11-13.5 lei ($4.16) per share for the upcoming initial public
offering of a 51 percent stake in state-owned electricity
provider Electrica, energy minister Razvan Nicolescu was quoted
as saying on Wednesday.
"It is one of the largest listing processes that ever
happened on Romania's capital market," Nicolescu was quoted as
saying by state news agency Agerpres.
The company could raise as much as 2.4 billion lei ($739.85
million) from the listing, which it aims to invest into
upgrading its largely outdated infrastructure.
The IPO subscription period will run from June 16 to 26 on
the Bucharest Stock Exchange and in London, where the firm aims
to list global depositary receipts. Citigroup, Raiffeisen and
Societe Generale form the consortium of advisers for the
listing.
($1 = 3.2446 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)