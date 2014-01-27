BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says credit card charge-off rate 2.28 pct in Feb vs 2.29 pct in Jan
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - credit card charge-off rate 2.28 percent in Feb versus 2.29 percent in January- sec filing
BUCHAREST Jan 27 Romania picked a consortium made of Raiffeisen Capital & Investment and Morgan Stanley to advise in the upcoming initial public offering of state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica, the energy ministry said on Monday.
The leftist government launched the first initial public offerings in five years in 2013, listing minority stakes in nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica and gas producer Romgaz.
This year, it aims to list a majority stake in power distributor Electrica and minority holdings in coal-fired power holding Oltenia and hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, with deadlines set for June-July.
March 15 Silver Grant International Industries Ltd:
* Wirasak Kaewnoo resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the executive committee