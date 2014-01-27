BUCHAREST Jan 27 Romania picked a consortium made of Raiffeisen Capital & Investment and Morgan Stanley to advise in the upcoming initial public offering of state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica, the energy ministry said on Monday.

The leftist government launched the first initial public offerings in five years in 2013, listing minority stakes in nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica and gas producer Romgaz.

This year, it aims to list a majority stake in power distributor Electrica and minority holdings in coal-fired power holding Oltenia and hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, with deadlines set for June-July.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)