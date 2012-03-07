BUCHAREST, March 7 Romania's energy
production fell by about 25 percent on the year in January,
while imports rose 5.9 percent, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
Jan 2012 Change y/y
Energy production 2.57 mln tonnes of -24.9 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 0.81 mln TOE 5.9 pct
Power resources 5.5 TW -9.0 pct
Power consumption 4.6 TW -0.8 pct
Power exports 0.07 TW -85.6 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 3.3 TW 8.5 pct
Hydro power plants 0.8 TW -59.4 pct
Nuclear power plant 1.1 TW 4.3 pct
Wind parks 0.3 TW N/A
