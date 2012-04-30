* Romania sets calendar to deregulate power prices
* Over 8 million Romanians pay regulated utilities prices
* Deregulation needed to attract investment
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, April 30 Saddled with ageing power
plants and lacking funds to upgrade a dilapidated energy sector,
Romania's new government faces a tough task to convince
skeptical investors the country will finally move forward with
deregulating energy prices.
The European Union's second poorest state has put off
liberalizing gas and power prices for years to protect
households where the average individual income is less than 350
euros ($460) a month, scaring away private investors who have
the badly-needed cash and expertise to build new projects.
But under a 5 billion euros ($6.54 billion) aid deal from
the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission,
which requires member states to align its prices to EU levels,
Romania finally approved a calendar to free up power prices in
March.
On Friday, however, the timetable was jolted when the
centrist government fell to a no-confidence vote, the latest
collapse of an austerity-minded ruling coalition in Europe.
To add to the uncertainty, the left leaning opposition,
which will now form the new cabinet, could slow the deregulation
process ahead of a parliamentary election later this year.
While the country badly needs the IMF deal, the recent
political upheaval only adds to the lack of clarity for
investors who have avoided or pulled out of the European Union
country partly due to tight tariff caps.
"It is essential for attracting investors that the share of
the deregulated competitive and transparent market is
significantly increased," said the World Bank, which has
previously helped Romania reform its energy sector.
"The recent approvals of the new electricity law and the
road map for deregulation will have been noted by investors;
however, they will most likely want to see implementation...
before any major investment commitments."
More than 8 million Romanians pay energy prices set by state
regulator ANRE, which caps tariffs below market levels, helping
protect consumers. Industrial clients also get capped prices.
But firms like Germany's E.ON and Italy's Enel
, who own local power and gas distributors said
investors need transparent prices that reflect real generation
and distribution costs.
"Liberalisation will certainly help raise investment," said
Silvia Vlasceanu, the head of the Romanian association of energy
utilities, including E.ON, Enel and Czech CEZ.
"Deregulation means selling energy at its fair price. Once
you do that, you automatically have money for investment."
DEREGULATION
A failed March deadline to secure investors for two nuclear
reactors and a February blizzard that pushed the power system to
the brink of collapse underscored the crumbling state of a power
sector where the government controls most generators and will
need to shut down a third of its plants by 2020.
"We had to cover the excess gas consumption with imports, at
very high prices," said Tudor Serban, an economy ministry
adviser.
"We turned everything on, including a coal fired plant...
that hadn't been used in years. Otherwise we would have had to
cut off consumers."
"With the exception of some rehabilitation works, there will
not be any new power generation created in 2012 and 2013."
Energy regulator ANRE controls prices for just under half
Romania's annual electricity production of some 59 TW, with only
about a quarter trading on the open market.
The rest is trapped in highly criticised deals between the
country's cheapest and largest power producer Hidroelectrica and
a handful of companies. The World Bank estimates Hidroelectrica
loses about 226-338 million euros each year.
Under the power price deregulation calendar the share of
electricity delivered at market prices will rise in six stages
for industrial consumers from September 2012 to 2013, and in ten
stages for households during July 2013 and end-2017.
Romania can also block price rises for up to 6 months during
the process in case of major demand and supply disruptions.
A calendar for deregulating gas prices is next on the IMF's
list of energy reforms. Both electricity and gas calendars
require parliament approval, a thorny issue for politicians
fearing angry voters before elections.
Officials have not estimated how much households' power
bills will rise but have said the government will shield the
most vulnerable consumers. But distribution fees and generous
subsidies for renewable energy will also pile weight on
consumers' power bills over the years.
"We pay European Union prices for a lot of things, but we
don't have European Union incomes," said Elena Lica, a
65-year-old retired economist from her three-room apartment in a
drab building in capital Bucharest.
($1=0.7542 euros)
(Editing by Michael Kahn and Mike Nesbit)