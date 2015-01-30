BUCHAREST Jan 30 Five companies have filed
preliminary, non-binding bids to build a 1,000 megawatt hydro
power plant at Tarnita in Romania, the state-owned project
company Hidro Tarnita said on Friday.
Hidro Tarnita did not name the bidders and said it would
unveil the short-listed investors at a later date.
Earlier this month, a study by consultancy A.T. Kearney and
Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder in a slew of
state-owned energy firms, showed electricity demand in Romania
is expected to grow by less than 1 percent a year over the next
decade, casting doubt over the country's plans to build big new
power plants.
