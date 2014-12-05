BUCHAREST Dec 5 Romania's energy sector needs
about 100 billion euros ($123 billion) worth of investment in
power, oil and gas production, mining and related infrastructure
by 2035 to be more self-sufficient, a draft energy ministry
document showed.
Romania is one of the most energy-independent countries in
Europe as a net exporter of power, although it must import oil
and some of its gas.
The 2015-2035 draft strategy put up for debate by the energy
ministry on Friday called for investment in gas pipelines and
power lines and interconnections as well as energy production.
Government policy towards investors has been unpredictable
and unstable, however. On the plus side, Romania has been
gradually deregulating power and gas tariffs.
The draft cited examples of instability including sudden
shifts in the support scheme for renewable energy projects and
the introduction this year of an unexpected tax on facilities
such as oil wells, dams and electric poles, which the government
then said it would cut by a third in 2015.
Such instability can complicate long-term projects and deter
private investors, the ministry said in the document.
Romania uses a mix of gas, coal, hydro, nuclear and
renewable energy to generate electricity. But roughly 55 percent
of all generation plants are 30 to 40 years old and need to be
replaced gradually or the country risks losing its energy
independence, the draft said.
The strategy paper said adding two more units to Romania's
sole nuclear plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube, at a cost
of roughly 6.5 billion euros, would be the best way to replace
ageing power plants.
Other objectives included building a 1 billion euro
hydropower plant, developing smart grid and metering
infrastructure, expanding interconnections for power and gas,
exploiting offshore Black Sea gas fields and retrofitting
coal-fired plants.
The strategy is a first draft, with policy proposals
expected next year.
($1 = 0.8127 euro)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jane Baird)