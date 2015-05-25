(Adds comment, details)
BUCHAREST May 25 Romania's government will send
a draft law on royalty taxes for the oil and gas sector to
parliament in September, Deputy Finance Minister Dan Manolescu
told an energy seminar on Monday.
The new tax system will likely include differentiated
royalties for onshore and offshore extraction and will apply
only to new contracts.
It will also include a levy on profit from upstream
activities, in addition to the global flat 16 percent tax on
profit, and a system of deductions based on investment,
Manolescu said.
Romania is one of the European Union's poorest states, but
it has a wide range of energy resources, including gas and coal,
and some analysts have said relatively low royalties prevent it
from making the most of what it has.
Companies currently pay royalties ranging from 3.5 to 13.5
percent of production for oil and gas, depending on the amount
extracted. They also pay a tax on special buildings such as oil
wells and a tax of up to 60 percent on income from higher prices
due to ongoing energy market deregulation. Both levies are
temporary.
"We aim that revenues collected under the new system are at
least as high as current ones," Manolescu said. "The draft will
be sent to parliament in September, when parliament reconvenes
from the summer holiday."
He said it was not yet decided the level of the additional
tax on profit from upstream activies, nor the amount of
deductions.
Romania has left royalties unchanged since 2004, a condition
it agreed to under the 2004 privatisation of oil and gas group
Petrom, now owned by Austria's OMV.
It planned to introduce the new system last year, but a
November presidential election delayed the debate.
The government has said any new system would have to ensure
it does not stifle investment.
"Off-shore wells are multi-decade projects," said John
Knapp, the general director of the Romanian unit of ExxonMobil
, which jointly owns with Petrom the first deep water
exploration well in the Black Sea in Romanian waters.
"It is a high cost environment, we are looking at several
billion euros on investment. Investors require predictability
and a competitive environment."
Meanwhile, a plan to tender 36 new concessions for onshore
and offshore hydrocarbon licences would be held after the
royalties law is approved, said Gheorghe Dutu, the head of the
National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM).
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)