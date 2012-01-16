BUCHAREST Jan 16 Private Romanian wind
energy company Monsson Group started work on a 150 megawatt wind
park in southeastern Constanta county, an investment worth 250
million euros ($317 million), it said on Monday.
The wind park, which will create 200 jobs and light 100,000
households, should be completed in the summer.
Monsson has developed wind parks worth some 2,400 megawatts,
of which it has sold 750 megawatts to investors including Czech
utility CEZ and Romanian oil and gas group Petrom
.
A number of wind energy developers have moved into Romania
in recent years, lured by the promise of a generous support
scheme, steady winds and a potentially lucrative market of some
22 million people.
CEZ is building Europe's largest onshore wind park in the
Dobrogea region in southeastern Romania, a 1.1 billion euro
project. Other power firms developing wind projects in Romania
include Italy's Enel and Energias de Portugal
.
Romania's Wind Energy Association has estimated wind energy
capacity in Romania could total roughly 1,500 megawatts in 2012,
up from 462 megawatts at the end of 2010.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
