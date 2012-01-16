BUCHAREST Jan 16 Private Romanian wind energy company Monsson Group started work on a 150 megawatt wind park in southeastern Constanta county, an investment worth 250 million euros ($317 million), it said on Monday.

The wind park, which will create 200 jobs and light 100,000 households, should be completed in the summer.

Monsson has developed wind parks worth some 2,400 megawatts, of which it has sold 750 megawatts to investors including Czech utility CEZ and Romanian oil and gas group Petrom .

A number of wind energy developers have moved into Romania in recent years, lured by the promise of a generous support scheme, steady winds and a potentially lucrative market of some 22 million people.

CEZ is building Europe's largest onshore wind park in the Dobrogea region in southeastern Romania, a 1.1 billion euro project. Other power firms developing wind projects in Romania include Italy's Enel and Energias de Portugal .

Romania's Wind Energy Association has estimated wind energy capacity in Romania could total roughly 1,500 megawatts in 2012, up from 462 megawatts at the end of 2010. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Jane Baird)