BUCHAREST, April 20 The head of the European Commission's mission to Romania, Istvan Szekely, said on Monday the government should make sure it doesn't endanger its fiscal targets while rolling out a plan for sweeping tax cuts.

Buoyed by a budget surplus and facing a parliamentary election next year, Prime Minister Victor Ponta's government has reductions in VAT, income tax and other taxes, to be phased in between now and 2019.

The viability of the cuts has been questioned by Romania's fiscal watchdog and the International Monetary Fund, which supports Romania with a standby aid agreement. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)