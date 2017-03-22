BUCHAREST, March 22 Romania wants the European
Union to relocate its pan-European drug regulator EMA to
Bucharest from London after Brexit, the government said on
Wednesday.
"We are bidding for the agency's move to Romania. It's going
to be a tough race but we're prepared for that. The government
just approved a memorandum in this sense," EU Affairs Minister
Ana Birchall told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) employs 890 staff and
acts as a one-stop-shop for drug approvals across the EU, but
its future location is unclear after Britain's decision to leave
the bloc.
Other countries vying to host the agency include Denmark,
Sweden, Spain, France, Ireland and Poland. As well as creating
jobs, the EMA also has the potential to act as a hub for
pharmaceuticals, one of Europe's most important industries.
