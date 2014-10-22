LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The order book on the Republic of Lithuania's new 12-year benchmark euro bond issue is 2bn, according to a lead manager.

The price guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 115bp area and the issuer, rated Baa1/A-/A-, is expected to price the deal later today. The books are set to go subject before midday.

HSBC, JP Morgan and SG CIB are managing the trade. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)