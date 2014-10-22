Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The order book on the Republic of Lithuania's new 12-year benchmark euro bond issue is 2bn, according to a lead manager.
The price guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 115bp area and the issuer, rated Baa1/A-/A-, is expected to price the deal later today. The books are set to go subject before midday.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.