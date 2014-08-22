BUCHAREST Aug 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei (68.00 million euro) in August 2016 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 2.61 percent, central bank data showed.

FORMER PRIME MINISTER

A Romanian court ordered former prime minister Adrian Nastase be released on parole on Thursday after serving the required third of a 4-1/2-year sentence for corruption.

CEE MARKETS

Hungarian stocks firmed on Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as the country's economic performance encouraged some buying and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escalate further.

INSURANCE

Europe's second-biggest insurer, AXA, is disappointed by market performance in Romania, Hungary and Poland, a company official was quoted as saying by daily Ziarul Financiar.

PHARMA

Romanian drugmaker Biofarm aims to buy back 10 percent of its shares during Aug. 26-Sept. 15 for an overall worth of 33.3 million lei (7.57 million euro).

Ziarul Financiar

