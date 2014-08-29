BUCHAREST Aug 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
PARTY-SWAPPING
Romania's government approved a temporary emergency
ordinance on Thursday to let local administrations change
political affiliations in a pre-election move it says will
unblock policymaking but which critics say threatens democracy.
FUNDING BUFFER
Romania's hard currency financing buffer stood at 6.5
billion euros (8.56 billion US dollar) on Aug. 26 the finance
ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
FORD ROMANIA
Ford Motor Co. F.N will halt production at its Romanian car
factory for nine days in September because of low demand, Ford
Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis was quoted as saying on
Thursday by local news agency Mediafax.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets fell across the board on Thursday
after Ukraine's president said Russian forces had been "brought
into" his country, with the region's most liquid currencies,
bonds and many of its stocks extending early losses.
VOLKSBANK
Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken OTVVp.VI is to
hold talks with its shareholders on measures to boost capital as
it faces up to a shortfall likely to emerge by 2017, it said on
Thursday.
ENEL ROMANIA
Some Romanian companies are interested in taking over some
of Enel's Romanian power distribution operations, Energy
Minister Razvan Nicolescu said on Thursday. Italian energy group
Enel said earlier this month it aims to sell its
distribution and sales assets in Romania by the end of the year.
