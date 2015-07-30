BUCHAREST, July 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT PLANS

Romanian debt managers are expected to unveil domestic debt issuance plans for August.

So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 20.4 billion lei ($5.06 billion) worth of domestic bills and bonds.

GSK IN ROMANIA

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which was fined a record 3 billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in Romania.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown fell up to 0.4 percent on Wednesday and was on track for its biggest one-day drop since mid-April as central European markets awaited fresh guidance on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

