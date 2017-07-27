Romania - Factors to watch on July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

Debt Tender

Finance ministry plans to sell 300 million lei ($76.54 million) of March 2022 treasury bonds.

Debt Plans

The finance ministry might unveil August domestic debt issuance plans.

Tax Plan

The Social Democrat-led government holds weekly meeting.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose may unveil details of an assessment of a planned tax overhaul for 2018, including a cut in income tax to 10 percent from 16, and a move to cut social security contributions.

Eu Food

Romania on Wednesday urged the European Union to address the "double standards" used by food companies in selling different products under identical labels in the bloc's eastern and western regions.

City Council

Capital Bucharest's city council put up for public debate only 10 of the 327 local legal initiatives it approved in the year since it took office, a study by civic rights groups Active Watch, CeRe and alternative tourism group OPTAR showed.

In addition to lack of transparency, the study found that the council, dominated by the ruling Social Democrats kickstarted very few investment projects to address traffic and social concerns.

Cee Markets

Central European currencies eased as the European Commission said it would start legal action against Poland over an overhaul of the judiciary that it says undermines the independence of judges.

Telecoms

President Klaus Iohannis issued a reserve retirement decree for General Marcel Opris, head of the Country's Special Telecommunication Service STS.

Vaccination

Romania needs to pass a vaccination law and overhaul medical services to prevent the spread of a measles outbreak that has already claimed 32 deaths, the most of any European country, the health ministry said late on Wednesday.

