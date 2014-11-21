BUCHAREST Nov 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Romania's Constitutional Court MEETS to validate the outcome
of a Nov. 16 presidential election, which saw centre-right mayor
Klaus Iohannis defeat leftist prime minister Victor Ponta.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($141.14 million)
worth of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average
accepted yield at 2.39 percent, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS
The Serbian dinar EURRSD= climbed off its all-time low
versus the euro on Thursday after the country said it had
reached a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
