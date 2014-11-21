BUCHAREST Nov 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Romania's Constitutional Court MEETS to validate the outcome of a Nov. 16 presidential election, which saw centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis defeat leftist prime minister Victor Ponta.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($141.14 million) worth of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 2.39 percent, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

The Serbian dinar EURRSD= climbed off its all-time low versus the euro on Thursday after the country said it had reached a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)