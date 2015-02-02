BUCHAREST Feb 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania plans to sell 600 million lei ($152.72 million)
worth of July 2027 treasury bonds at a tender on Monday.
IMF
An International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest until Feb. 10
to assess the European Union member's progress in meeting the
terms of its 4 billion euro precautionary aid deal.
CENBANK ON SWISS FRANC LOANS
Romania's central bank rejected calls on Friday for a broad
solution to cushioning Swiss franc borrowers, saying proposals
such as intervening to strengthen the leu currency would hurt
economic growth.
FOREIGN DEBT ISSUE
Romanian debt managers could tap foreign markets in February
or March, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday.
CHEVRON CUTS POLAND SHALE WORK
U.S. energy major Chevron Corp said it will stop
exploring for shale gas in Poland, a sector that has failed to
live up to its early promise of transforming eastern Europe's
energy supplies.
ENERGY INVESTMENT
Five companies have filed preliminary, non-binding bids to
build a 1,000 megawatt hydro power plant at Tarnita in Romania,
the state-owned project company Hidro Tarnita said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
The forint fell on Friday after a surprise interest rate cut
by the Russian central bank drove the rouble
lower.
Some of the region's central banks, including Hungary, are
also expected to loosen the monetary screws to help anaemic
consumer prices rise and output grow as Western European export
markets mostly struggle.
NATO
NATO defence ministers are expected to agree next week to
set up command units, staffed with national and NATO soldiers,
in six eastern European allies as part of a new strategy in
response to the Ukraine crisis, NATO's chief said on Friday.
Creating the units in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and the
three Baltic countries is one of the most concrete steps NATO
has taken to show that the alliance will protect its eastern
allies, some of which are nervous about Russian intentions
following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
