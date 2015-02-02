BUCHAREST Feb 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania plans to sell 600 million lei ($152.72 million) worth of July 2027 treasury bonds at a tender on Monday.

IMF

An International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest until Feb. 10 to assess the European Union member's progress in meeting the terms of its 4 billion euro precautionary aid deal.

CENBANK ON SWISS FRANC LOANS

Romania's central bank rejected calls on Friday for a broad solution to cushioning Swiss franc borrowers, saying proposals such as intervening to strengthen the leu currency would hurt economic growth.

FOREIGN DEBT ISSUE

Romanian debt managers could tap foreign markets in February or March, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday.

CHEVRON CUTS POLAND SHALE WORK

U.S. energy major Chevron Corp said it will stop exploring for shale gas in Poland, a sector that has failed to live up to its early promise of transforming eastern Europe's energy supplies.

ENERGY INVESTMENT

Five companies have filed preliminary, non-binding bids to build a 1,000 megawatt hydro power plant at Tarnita in Romania, the state-owned project company Hidro Tarnita said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

The forint fell on Friday after a surprise interest rate cut by the Russian central bank drove the rouble lower.

Some of the region's central banks, including Hungary, are also expected to loosen the monetary screws to help anaemic consumer prices rise and output grow as Western European export markets mostly struggle.

NATO

NATO defence ministers are expected to agree next week to set up command units, staffed with national and NATO soldiers, in six eastern European allies as part of a new strategy in response to the Ukraine crisis, NATO's chief said on Friday.

Creating the units in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and the three Baltic countries is one of the most concrete steps NATO has taken to show that the alliance will protect its eastern allies, some of which are nervous about Russian intentions following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

