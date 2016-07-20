HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 1:40 P.M. EST/1840 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
The top court is expected to rule on a Romanian-American gay couple's request to have their Brussels marriage legally recognised in Romania, the first such request to make it to the Constitutional Court. Same sex marriage is not legal in Romania and marriages abroad are not recognised.
The Court is also expected to rule on a petition signed by 3 million Romanians to change the Constitution so as to specifically say that marriage is between men and women.
CEE MARKETS
Strong retail sales data helped the Polish zloty recover from early weakness on Tuesday, supporting economic growth expectations and lessening the chances the central bank will restart interest rates cuts.
CYBER SECURITY
Romania is ideally placed to be used in cyber attacks in the current European environment due to its high internet speed and weak protection of computers and networks, a report from think tank Strategikon said. Agerpres
BOURSE
The Bucharest and Sibiu stock exchanges have picked Deloitte to assess their assets in the case of a potential merger, the Bucharest bourse said on Tuesday.
BITTNET SYSTEMS
IT firm Bittnet Systems sold 4.19 million lei worth of three-year bonds at an annual interest rate of 9 percent and will use the funds to expand its activities. Ziarul Financiar
For the long-term Romanian diary, click on
For emerging markets economic events, click on
For an index of all diaries, click on
For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX --------------------------------------------------------------
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Slack Technologies Inc, a Silicon Valley messaging and collaboration software company, is making a strong push to expand its business by selling technology to some of the largest corporations in the country.