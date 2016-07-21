Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
Romanian debt managers tender 300 million lei ($73.98
million) worth of March 2021 treasury bonds.
PETROM
Romania's largest listed company, oil and gas group OMV
Petrom does not rule out a secondary listing on the
London Stock Exchange taking place this year, before a 2017
deadline, its CEO said on Wednesday.
ROMGAZ
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz SA said
on Wednesday it has investment worth 238 million lei ($58.62
million) in new gas compression and dehydration installation for
its Srmel (Mure) underground storage.
CEE MARKETS
Central European stock indices mostly retreated after
setting multi-week highs on Wednesday as a rally in other
emerging markets also lost steam and investors grew more
cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
Romania moved a step closer to ruling out the possibility of
legalising same-sex marriage on Wednesday when its top court
paved the way for a referendum on defining marriage in the
constitution as a union strictly between a man and a woman.
INSURANCE
Romania's insurance sector reported a loss of 267 million
lei last year, 7.5 times deeper on the year, data from the
country's financial watchdog ASF showed. Ziarul Financiar
