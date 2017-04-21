BUCHAREST, April 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 600 million lei ($142.10 million) worth of Feb. 2020 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 1.98 percent, central bank data showed.

PATRIOT

NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon RTN.N to help protect its airspace, a senior Defence Ministry official said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown extended its losses against the euro on Thursday as investors sitting on a huge pile of long positions struggle to take profits, with risks from Sunday's first round of the French presidential election weighing on sentiment.

WHEAT

The Black Sea region and east European countries are in coming years likely to further expand their rapid growth of wheat exports, an analyst said on Thursday.

WAGES

A draft single wage bill for the public sector will be filed in parliament for debate and approval on Monday, the head of the ruling Social Democrats and lower house speaker Liviu Dragnea told reporters.

For the long-term Romanian diary, click on

For emerging markets economic events, click on

For an index of all diaries, click on

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ----------------------------------------------------------