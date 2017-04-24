BUCHAREST, April 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 800 million lei ($189.37 million) worth of Feb. 2019 treasury bonds.

MOODY'S

Moody's has changed the outlook on Romania to stable from positive, keeping its investment grade rating unchanged at Baa3. It said the first driver for moving rating outlook to stable is based upon deterioration in public finance and debt outlook.

FUNDS

When Romania listed five investment funds in 1999 as part of a mass privatisation drive, millions of citizens received a little portion of what many hoped would one day grow to become a lucrative big pie.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies hovered near multi-week lows on Friday due to fears that an anti-EU candidate may win the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday.

TENNIS

Romania Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase was provisionally suspended from all International Tennis Federation (ITF) events on Sunday after being thrown out of the tie against Britain for verbally abusing opposing team members and the umpire.

TIMISOARA AIRPORT

Romania's third-largest airport will invest 12 million euros during 2017-2019 to build a new international terminal to cope with a rise in passengers. Ziarul Financiar

