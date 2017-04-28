BUCHAREST, April 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
DEBT ISSUANCE
Romania aims to sell 3.7 billion lei ($888.04 million) worth
of leu currency bills and bonds in May and an additional 405
million lei at non-competitive rounds of auctions, the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
NUCLEARELECTRICA
Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica
said on Thursday it planned to shut its U1 nuclear
reactor on the river Danube on May 2 until May 5 and stop its U2
reactor from May 6 for about one-month for maintenance.
OLTCHIM
PCC Rokita SA said its units Fate Sp. z o.o. and
Hebe Sp. z o.o. have registered a new Romania-based unit Valcea
Chemicals S.R.L. (Valcea Chemicals) in connection with the
company's initial interest related to possible purchase of
assets of Romania-based Oltchim SA.
CEE MARKETS
Hungarian government bond prices jumped at an auction on
Thursday, with demand driven by a combination of loose monetary
policy and expectations euro zone debt prices will fall.
BANKS
European Union banks are upset by proposals from 13 smaller
EU states to boost the power of national supervisors in setting
lenders' capital buffers against the risk of failure, a move
that could increase banks costs.
The proposal comes from nearly half of the 28 EU states.
They are Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, Cyprus, Bulgaria,
Croatia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Romania.
