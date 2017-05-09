UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BUCHAREST May 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.
WAGES
Romania's national statistics board to release average wage data for March.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($120.46 million) worth of May 2022 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 2.77 percent, central bank data showed.
LOCKHEED MARTIN
Lockheed Martin Corp will deliver F-16 Fighting Falcon Training System to Romania Air Force. Under contract, the company will deliver SciosTrain suite of simulators in 2019, also providing contractor logistics support services.
CEE MARKETS
Central European stocks eased and currencies retreated from multi-week highs on Monday on profit-taking after pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron won France's second-round presidential election on Sunday.
AIR STRIKE
Romanian air traffic controllers plan to trigger a two-hour warning strike on Friday over unmet demands regarding work conditions. Agerpres
INVESTMENT
Turkish group Yildiz Entegre will invest 150 million euros to build a factory that produces engineered wood products like medium density fibreboard (MDF) in Oarja, Arges county. Ziarul Financiar
EU FUNDS
Halfway through the European Union's 2014-2020 financial schedule, Romania has a zero absorption rate of its alloted development funds, European Commissioner Corina Cretu warned on Monday. Hotnews.ro
