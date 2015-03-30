Position: Romanian Finance Minister
Incumbent: Eugen Orlando Teodorovici
Date of birth: Aug 12, 1971
Term: His tenure lasts until the next government is sworn in
after a parliamentary election due in December 2016.
Key facts:
-- An economist and former European Union Funds minister,
Teodorovici took the post after his predecessor Darius Valcov
was placed under house arrest on charges he favoured a firm for
a public works contract in exchange for about 2 million euros.
-- Teodorovici will become the country's sixth finance
minister since Prime Minister Victor Ponta took office in May
2012. The premier has jokingly referred to the position as a
"kamikaze" role.
-- He is a senator of Ponta's ruling Social Democrat Party
and has held various posts in the administration since 1991
including stints at the Infrastructure Management Authority, the
foreign ministry and the Court of Accounts - the guardian of
Romania's public finances.
-- As finance minister, Teodorovici has to keep Romania's
agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the European
Commission on track at least until they expire in September.
-- He faces potentially difficult talks in April with the
IMF and will seek backing for a plan to sharply cut taxes in
2016-2019, widely seen as unsustainable and with the IMF saying
it has potential to undermine years of fiscal consolidation.
-- On Feb. 9, Ponta's cabinet failed to reach an agreement
with international creditors on a 4 billion euro aid deal with
the IMF because Bucharest resisted calls for gas price hikes and
to restructure state-run coal firms.
-- The government has said Romania could seek a new type of
arrangement with the IMF such as a flexible credit line, which
would come with fewer conditions than the quarterly reviews the
country has to pass to keep its standby deals going.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Larry King)