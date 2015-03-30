Position: Romanian Finance Minister Incumbent: Eugen Orlando Teodorovici Date of birth: Aug 12, 1971 Term: His tenure lasts until the next government is sworn in after a parliamentary election due in December 2016.

Key facts:

-- An economist and former European Union Funds minister, Teodorovici took the post after his predecessor Darius Valcov was placed under house arrest on charges he favoured a firm for a public works contract in exchange for about 2 million euros.

-- Teodorovici will become the country's sixth finance minister since Prime Minister Victor Ponta took office in May 2012. The premier has jokingly referred to the position as a "kamikaze" role.

-- He is a senator of Ponta's ruling Social Democrat Party and has held various posts in the administration since 1991 including stints at the Infrastructure Management Authority, the foreign ministry and the Court of Accounts - the guardian of Romania's public finances.

-- As finance minister, Teodorovici has to keep Romania's agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission on track at least until they expire in September.

-- He faces potentially difficult talks in April with the IMF and will seek backing for a plan to sharply cut taxes in 2016-2019, widely seen as unsustainable and with the IMF saying it has potential to undermine years of fiscal consolidation.

-- On Feb. 9, Ponta's cabinet failed to reach an agreement with international creditors on a 4 billion euro aid deal with the IMF because Bucharest resisted calls for gas price hikes and to restructure state-run coal firms.

-- The government has said Romania could seek a new type of arrangement with the IMF such as a flexible credit line, which would come with fewer conditions than the quarterly reviews the country has to pass to keep its standby deals going. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Larry King)