BUCHAREST, June 3 Romania will sell 100 million lei ($25.17 million) in Treasuries to retail investors in order to diversify the country's investment base and offer householders a broader range of savings instruments, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The maturity of the bonds will be two years and the subscription period is June 8-19, Eugen Teodorovici said. ($1 = 3.9732 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Ireland)