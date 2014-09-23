BUCHAREST, Sept 23 Romanian restitution fund
Fondul Proprietatea will start buying back roughly 7.3
percent of its shares as soon as the European Union state's
financial regulator approves a previous programme, its Franklin
Templeton manager said on Tuesday.
The 3.4 billion euros ($4.38 billion) fund, created to
compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country
was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of
state-owned companies.
It has been buying back its shares in a bid to narrow the
discount between its net asset value and its stock price, which
currently stands at roughly 26 percent.
Fondul manager Grzegorz Konieczny said a new programme could
start as soon as the financial regulator (ASF) approves the
results of its previous plan.
"We expect this decision hopefully this week," he told
reporters. "If we get ASF approval, we will be ready to start
within a few days probably."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)