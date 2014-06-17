BRIEF-HMC Investment Securities appoints Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
BUCHAREST, June 17 Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea sold 19.2 million shares, or roughly 5 percent in state-owned gas producer Romgaz for 645 million lei ($198.91 million), it said on Tuesday.
"The shares were priced at 33.50 lei and $10.32," Fondul said in a statement. Romgaz is listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchange.
The sale was handled through an accelerated bookbuild offering addressed solely to qualified investors, with Goldman Sachs International acting as the bookrunner. Fondul still holds a 10 percent stake in the gas producer.
Fondul shares were bid at 0.8085 lei, up 0.4 percent on the day, while Romgaz traded at 34.4 lei, down 3.4 percent.
For more details, please see ($1 = 3.2427 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday said the central bank will introduce new "liberalisation" moves from time to time to develop the foreign exchange and bond markets, and enable businesses to manage currency exposure.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.