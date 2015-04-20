BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
April 20 Fondul Proprietatea Sa
* Romania's Fondul says global depository receipts needed for secondary listing in London should be allowed to trade on or around April 29
* Says the Bank of New York Mellon has been appointed by the Fund to act as depositary bank in relation to the GDR facility
* For more see Further company coverage: (Reporting By Luiza Ilie)
* Request For Trading Halt