April 21 Fondul Proprietatea Sa

* Says application for admission to trade on the London Stock Exchange will be made for up to 81,228,524 global depository receipts (GDRs), representing ordinary shares of Fondul, each with a par value of 0.95 lei.

* Says one GDR accounts for 50 shares

* Says expects the prospectus will be published on or around April 23 and that admission will take place on or around April 29.

(Reporting By Luiza Ilie)