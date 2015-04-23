Books over €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos AT1 bond
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Books have passed €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos' €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a market source.
April 23 Fondul Proprietatea Sa
* Says its prospectus for a secondary listing in London was approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority
* Says admission to trade will take place on April 29 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Luiza Ilie)
* FY net sales 107.3 million Danish crowns ($15.57 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago