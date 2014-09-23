BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
BUCHAREST, Sept 23 Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday it has finalised the paperwork needed for a secondary listing in London and is now waiting approval from the European Union state's financial regulator.
Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
The fund said that once approval is given, it will file the paperwork to the London Stock Exchange, with admission "typically effective within one week of filing".
For more details see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC