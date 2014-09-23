BUCHAREST, Sept 23 The shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea gave Franklin Templeton a new two-year term as the fund's manager starting from Sept. 30, it said on Tuesday.

The 3.4 billion euros (4.38 billion US dollar) fund, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned companies.

Under Franklin Templeton management, it has pushed successive governments in the European Union's second-poorest state to reform outdated, inefficient state-owned businesses.

Templeton's new term, shorter and with stringent performance criteria, was first discussed at a shareholders' meeting in November of last year.

