BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
BUCHAREST, Sept 23 The shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea gave Franklin Templeton a new two-year term as the fund's manager starting from Sept. 30, it said on Tuesday.
The 3.4 billion euros (4.38 billion US dollar) fund, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned companies.
Under Franklin Templeton management, it has pushed successive governments in the European Union's second-poorest state to reform outdated, inefficient state-owned businesses.
Templeton's new term, shorter and with stringent performance criteria, was first discussed at a shareholders' meeting in November of last year.
For more details of shareholders' decisions please see . (1 US dollar = 0.7757 euro) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC