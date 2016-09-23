BUCHAREST, Sept 23 Romanian investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea said on Friday it aimed to sell a
part of its 19 percent stake in oil and gas group OMV Petrom
in the fourth quarter, to enhance its trading
liquidity.
The $2.2 billion fund, managed by global investment manager
Franklin Templeton, holds minority stakes in a slew of
state-owned and private firms, including a 19 percent stake in
Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austrian OMV.
Its Petrom shares account for a fifth of its net asset
value. The Fund will sell a part of its stake through a public
offering of both Bucharest Stock Exchange shares and
London-listed global depository receipts (GDRs).
Fondul "aims to enhance the trading liquidity of the
company's shares while remaining committed as a long term core
shareholder to its successful development," it said in a
statement. Goldman Sachs International was the offering's global
coordinator and joint bookrunner alongside BCR, Erste Group and
WOOD & Company.
Petrom shares were down 3.9 percent on the day at 1100 GMT,
trading at 0.2490 lei ($0.0629) per share.
($1 = 3.9614 lei)
