BRIEF-Industrial Multi Property trust says independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST, July 9 Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Wednesday it raised 212.7 million lei ($66.12 million) for its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica through an accelerated bookbuilding process.
Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms and has recently sold small stakes, including in gas producer Romgaz and gas pipeline operator Transgaz.
"The final number of the offered shares is of 9,895,212 ordinary shares of the company and the price per share is 21.50 lei," Fondul said in a statement.
For more details, please see ($1 = 3.2169 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue at the wide end of market expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a premium for a very large deal.
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis