BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
BUCHAREST, Sept 26 Shares in Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea reached an all time high on Thursday and rose 3.1 percent on the day after it said it will speed up its buy back programme.
Fondul, a $4.9 billion investment fund set up by the government to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, is managed by Franklin Templeton and holds minority stakes in several state-owned companies.
On Wednesday, it said it plans to buy back roughly 4.4 percent of its shares at an estimated cost of 441.6 million lei ($133.2 million).
The fund had launched its buy-back programme earlier this year, with daily purchases of shares from the bourse, in an attempt to lower its share capital and narrow the discount between its net asset value and its stock price.
By 0855 GMT, Fondul shares traded at 0.7600 lei ($0.23), up 3.1 percent from the previous session. ($1 = 3.3022 Romanian leus) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.