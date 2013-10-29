BUCHAREST Oct 29 Ford Motor Co. will halt car production at its Romanian factory for 13 days in November, its third straight month of stoppages at the plant in response to weak European demand, the U.S. carmaker said on Tuesday.

Ford, which took over struggling carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008, began production of its B-Max model there last year. It now produces roughly 370 cars a day as well as 1,000 engines for several models.

"We will stop car production for 13 days and engine production for eight days in November," said Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis.

"The eight-day stoppage in engine production is caused by low demand for vehicles and overlaps with the period of suspension of car production."

In September and October, Ford had stopped only car output.

Ford Romania employs about 4,000 people, almost all of whom will be affected by the production halt. They will receive 80 percent of their wages during the stoppage.

Ford boosted its full-year global profit forecast last week as the European picture brightened and stronger overseas demand led to better than expected third-quarter results.