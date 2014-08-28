BRIEF-First Solar begins operation of 250 megawatt Moapa Southern Paiute solar project
First solar begins operation of 250 megawatt moapa southern paiute solar project
BUCHAREST Aug 28 Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car factory for nine days in September because of low demand, Ford Romania spokeswoman Ana-Maria Timis was quoted as saying on Thursday by local news agency Mediafax.
Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there four years later. Ford Romania, which employs about 4,000 people, has regularly stopped production for several days a month for over one year. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.