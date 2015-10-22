HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
BUCHAREST Oct 22 Romania does not plan to issue any more foreign debt this year, the finance ministry's treasury chief said on Thursday after the government raised 2 billion euros in 10- and 20-year Eurobonds this week.
"We plan no other foreign issues this year," Stefan Nanu told Reuters. "The budget currently has a surplus."
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.