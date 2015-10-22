BUCHAREST Oct 22 Romania does not plan to issue any more foreign debt this year, the finance ministry's treasury chief said on Thursday after the government raised 2 billion euros in 10- and 20-year Eurobonds this week.

"We plan no other foreign issues this year," Stefan Nanu told Reuters. "The budget currently has a surplus."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Heinrich)