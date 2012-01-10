* Says they had understanding to withdraw an unleaded fuel

* Companies say will challenge decision in court

* Fine equals 3 pct of combined 2010 turnover (Adds Lukoil, Rompetrol reaction)

BUCHAREST, Jan 10 Romania's competition watchdog levied 880 million lei ($257 million) of fines on oil companies, including the country's largest firm Petrom , for breaking anti-trust rules, the agency's head said on Tuesday.

The watchdog fined Petrom, owned by Austria's OMV, and its smaller unit OMV Petrom Marketing, along with Rompetrol Downstream and the local units of MOL, Lukoil and ENI, for having an understanding to withdraw an unleaded gasoline called ECO Premium from the market in 2008.

Petrom, MOL, Lukoil and Rompetrol said they would challenge the ruling. ENI declined comment.

The fines amount to some 3 percent of their combined turnover in 2010, competition watchdog director Bogdan Chiritoiu said.

"It is by far the largest sanction handed out by the Competition Council and it is ... tied to direct evidence of an understanding between companies," Chiritoiu told a news conference.

Petrom said its fine was 366.5 million lei, while that of its smaller Marketing unit was 137.3 million.

"Petrom and OMV Petrom Marketing are of the opinion that the fines are not justified, and both companies will challenge the Competition Council's decision in the courts," it said in a statement.

At 1445 GMT, Petrom shares, which were briefly stopped from trading as the watchdog announced its decision, were quoted down 2.1 percent at 0.2903, underperforming the blue-chip index. MOL shares were up on the day.

MOL, which said it was fined 80.3 million lei, added that "withdrawing ECO Premium from its fuels portfolio was its individual business decision and not the result of an anticompetitive agreement, or concerted practice".

Rompetrol Downstream said in a statement it has always acted independently on the market and continued to sell ECO Premium until its stored stock sold out.

A Lukoil spokesman in Moscow said the company was fined 137 million lei and that clients were not hurt by the decision to stop selling the unleaded fuel, because it had a cheaper, more ecological alternative fuel.

Lukoil, subject to Russia's anti-monopoly regulations, was fined 609 million roubles ($19.08 million) in December for breaching competition regulations.

($1 = 3.4237 Romanian lei)

($1 = 3.4237 Romanian lei)

($1 = 31.9193 Russian roubles)