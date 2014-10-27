Poland - Factors to Watch March 15
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BUCHAREST Oct 27 Romania's top oil and gas group Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil have begun drilling a third deepwater well in the Black Sea in the European Union state, Petrom said on Monday.
The Pelican South-1 well is located 155 kilometres offshore in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, in the Neptun Block which Petrom and Exxon jointly hold.
"The Pelican South-1 well will test a new geological structure on the Neptun Block," Petrom said in a statement.
Petrom and ExxonMobil jointly own the Domino-1 well, the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters. In 2012, the firms said they discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet (42-84 billion cubic metres (bcm)) of gas reserves at Domino-1.
For more details, please see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
* Signs distribution agreement with Burkhart Dental in USA Source text for Eikon:
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.