BUCHAREST May 15 The Romanian economy
slid into recession in the first quarter this year
and a modest expansion on the year was sharply below market
expectations, a flash estimate by the National Statistics Board
showed on Tuesday.
The economy contracted 0.1 percent on the quarter after a
0.2 percent decrease in October-December. It grew 0.3 percent on
the year after a 1.9 percent increase in the fourth quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had expected
the economy to stagnate on a quarterly basis in January-March
and predicted year-on-year expansion of 0.9 percent.
The statistics bureau, which did not release any detailed
data in its flash GDP estimate, is due to publish a breakdown of
first quarter figures on June 6.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)