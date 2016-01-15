BUCHAREST, Jan 15 Romania's economy
expanded 3.6 percent on the year in the third quarter, data from
the National Statistics Board showed on Friday, matching an
earlier estimate.
The Board said it revised final consumption data for
July-September to 5.6 percent from 6.1 percent, reported on Dec.
4.
On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose 1.4
percent in July-September.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to grow 3.7
and 4 percent in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
Q3 (Y/Y) Q3(Q/Q))
REAL GDP 3.6 1.4
Final consumption 5.6 1.9
Gross fixed capital 4.6 -0.4
formation
Exports of goods and 4.6 -0.9
services
Imports of goods and 3.6 -1.3
services
Agriculture -14.9 -7.0
Industry 2.1 1.2
Construction 5.5 3.3
* Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted.
