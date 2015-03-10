BUCHAREST, March 10 Romania's Foreign Minister
Bogdan Aurescu has apologised to his visiting German counterpart
for handing him a booklet during a televised news conference
that mixed up a map of Germany with one of France on the cover.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid a one-day visit to Romania on
Monday to hold talks on bilateral relations, NATO, east Ukraine
and to mark 135 years of diplomatic relations between the two
countries.
"Due to a regrettable technical error, exclusively on the
cover of the booklet, the border of the maps of Romania and
France - with the latter being covered by the German flag - was
printed," the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
"The Romanian foreign minister has directly conveyed
profound regret for this situation to his German counterpart."
It is the second time in just over a month that Romania's
foreign ministry has had to apologise for a mistake.
In February the Romanian embassy in Paris sent out
invitations for a reception and accidentally attached a
spreadsheet with unflattering descriptions of guests such as
"undesirable" or "ghastly".
