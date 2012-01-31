* Activists want ban on cyanide mining
* President says will bring much-needed foreign money, jobs
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Jan 31 Greenpeace activists
stormed Romania's Environment Ministry on Tuesday, chaining
themselves to radiators in the minister's office in an attempt
to stop approval for Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in a
small Carpathian town.
A decision is due soon on whether to award an environmental
permit to the project, which aims to use cyanide to extract 314
tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver in the western
Romanian town of Rosia Montana.
About 20 Greenpeace activists from Romania, Hungary,
Germany, Austria, Italy and Slovenia descended on the ministry
in central Bucharest. Wearing bright yellow jackets, they knelt
silently or sat on the dark red carpet of Environment Minister
Laszlo Borbely's office, holding banners saying "Save Rosia
Montana" and "No cyanide at Rosia Montana".
The project, which has been on the drawing board for 14
years, is led by Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, majority-owned
by Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd with the Romanian
government holding 19 percent. The company has valued the
project at $7.5 billion.
Over the years, it has drawn fierce opposition from civic
rights groups, environmentalists and neighbouring Hungary, who
say it would destroy ancient Roman gold mines and villages, and
could lead to an ecological disaster.
"There is no environmentally feasible way to use cyanide
technology. We don't want a catastrophe in Rosia Montana,"
Gergely Simon, a Budapest-based toxic expert for Greenpeace,
said outside the ministry.
Small protests were also planned at Romanian embassies in
Sofia, Vienna, Budapest and Warsaw with activists handing out
barrels of dead fish and petitions to ban cyanide mining in
Romania.
Gold Corporation proposes four gold quarries which would
destroy four mountaintops and wipe out three villages of Rosia
Montana's 16 while preserving the historical centre.
President Traian Basescu, who has been rocked by
anti-government protests this month, backs the project and says
it will bring much-needed foreign investment.
At the weekend, hundreds of people protested in Bucharest
against the plan while in Rosia Montana, most of whose 2,800
residents hope it will bring jobs and money to their
impoverished town, a similar number rallied in support.
"They didn't scare me," Environment Minister Borbely told
reporters. "I told them I will not propose this project to the
government for approval unless I am 100 percent convinced it
will not harm the environment."
"The project is not in its final stages, it is under
analysis with a technical committee ... but I cannot say at this
moment it will reach a conclusion in February."
