BUCHAREST Oct 22 Romania's parliament postponed a special commission's report on a controversial bill that would allow Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine until Nov. 10, an official was quoted saying on Tuesday.

Gabriel Resources Ltd has been waiting 14 years for approval to use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver in the town of Rosia Montana. The state also holds a minority stake in the mine.

The government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta this year proposed a bill to speed up the project by setting strict deadlines for the approval process.

The bill, which triggered countrywide protests against the mine, prompted parliament to set up a commission to assess the bill. It was supposed to file its report this week.

"We approved a deadline extension until Nov. 10 at the request of the commission's president," lower house speaker Valeriu Zgonea was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres.