(Corrects final paragraph to say "September 2014" instead of
"September")
* $7.5 bln gold mine has been delayed for 14 years
* Government seeks bigger stake, higher royalties
* Planned mine faces fierce opposition
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, July 11 Romania aims to bank as much
as 78 percent of revenues from Europe's biggest open cast mine
being developed by Canada's Gabriel Resources and will finish
renegotiating terms of the long-delayed project by September.
Gabriel controls the project which aims to use
cyanide to mine for a total 314 tonnes of gold and 1,600 tonnes
of silver among a cluster of villages in the Carpathian
mountains, known as Rosia Montana.
It owns 80 percent in local unit Rosia Montana Gold
Corporation (RMGC) with the Romanian government holding the
rest.
The mine has been stuck in limbo for years, waiting for a
key environmental permit, but Prime Minister Victor Ponta
promised his cabinet will ask parliament to vote on whether to
give the 14-year-old plan the green light in the fall.
On Thursday, the government said it aims to secure larger
benefits for Romania from its natural resources, including "a
bigger stake and higher royalty taxes on gold resources,"
according to the national infrastructure ministry.
"The government is renegotiating the Rosia Montana project
in its entirety to ensure Romania gets maximum and fair
benefits," the ministry said. "We will get ... 78 percent of
what revenues the project generates."
The revenues include royalties and other taxes, the state's
share in the project as well as indirect gains from new jobs,
but the ministry did not offer more details.
"Given our calculations and the current state of
negotiations, the level of taxes and levies plus royalty plus
dividend, contractors and suppliers and local workforce creates
a net benefit of at least 75 percent for Romania of the
project's value added," an RMGC spokesperson told Reuters.
The project has been valued at $7.5 billion based on a 2007
study that used an average price of $900 per ounce of gold. Gold
traded on Thursday around $1,279 per ounce.
"As far as the government is concerned, we will finish
negotiations and have a draft bill ready when parliament ...
reconvenes in September," Ponta, who opposed the project before
coming to power, was quoted as saying by state news agency
Agerpres.
Gabriel proposes four gold quarries over the mine's
lifespan, which would destroy four mountain tops and wipe out
three out of 16 villages while preserving Rosia Montana's
historic centre.
The project has drawn fierce opposition from civil rights
and environmental groups which argue it would destroy ancient
Roman mine galleries and villages and could lead to an
ecological disaster. Neighbouring Hungary also opposes it.
Local rights groups have several pending court
challenges against the mine.
"We believe we are close to coming to terms with the
government on some of the key issues they wanted to resolve,"
Jonathan Henry, Gabriel's chief executive officer said.
"We are hopeful that by September 2014 we will have
construction permits should parliament agree for the project to
go ahead."
(Writing by Radu Marinas; additional reporting by Stephen
Eisenhammer; editing by Keiron Henderson)