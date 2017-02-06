BUCHAREST Feb 6 Romania's justice ministry scrapped plans for a bill on changing the criminal code, Digi24 TV said on Monday, after days of mass protests against a decree on graft forced the governement to drop its own plans to decriminalise some graft cases.

"The ministry is not seeking to draft a bill to change and amend law No. 286/2009 regarding the criminal code and the law No. 135/2010 regarding the criminal procedure code," the ministry said in a statement, according to Digi24 TV. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)