BUCHAREST Feb 6 Romania's justice ministry
scrapped plans for a bill on changing the criminal code, Digi24
TV said on Monday, after days of mass protests against a decree
on graft forced the governement to drop its own plans to
decriminalise some graft cases.
"The ministry is not seeking to draft a bill to change and
amend law No. 286/2009 regarding the criminal code and the law
No. 135/2010 regarding the criminal procedure code," the
ministry said in a statement, according to Digi24 TV.
