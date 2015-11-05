BUCHAREST Nov 5 Romania's ruling leftist Social
Democrat Party (PSD) wants any nominees for a prime minister and
government which will replace the outgoing coalition cabinet to
have wide parliamentary backing, their leader Liviu Dragnea said
on Thursday.
"We won't focus on a name for a new premier ... The
president must be helped to reach the most efficient solution
... and immediately answer society's needs expressed by the
people," Dragnea said after he held consultations with President
Klaus Iohannis.
Dragnea said his grouping was ready to agree either a
cabinet led by a technocrat prime minister with "expert
ministers", or a broad-backed "national unity government," or
even early polls if consensus is reached among political actors.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)