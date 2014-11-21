* Frontrunner Ponta lost presidential election
* Ruling party may hold special congress next year
* Coalition has comfortable majority in parliament
* Parliamentary elections due in 2016
By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Matthias Williams
BUCHAREST, Nov 21 Romanian Prime Minister Victor
Ponta could face a leadership challenge next year from within
his own ranks, as the ruling Social Democrat party looks to
contain the fallout from an embarrassing presidential election
defeat.
Senior party officials told Reuters that the Social
Democrats (PSD) may hold a special congress in February or March
to take stock, after Ponta surrendered a ten-point lead to lose
last Sunday's election to underdog Klaus Iohannis.
Political squabbles have hobbled Romania's development in
the 25 years since the eastern European country emerged from
Communist rule, and noises against Ponta's leadership are an
early sign of the instability that could follow his defeat.
"Political structures in the PSD could decide to hold a
congress in the next months," said a senior PSD official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity. "If a congress is agreed, of
course Ponta's position as leader will be challenged."
Backed by a well-oiled party machine, Ponta led opinion
polls throughout the campaign and comfortably beat Iohannis in
the first round. Shrugging off several scandals, Ponta courted
voters with tax cuts and pension hikes, and touted his record of
easing austerity measures since he took power two years ago.
But his leadership became the focus of anti-government
protests that erupted during the election. Long queues and
bureaucratic hassles prevented many overseas Romanians, the
majority of whom were against Ponta, from voting. The uproar
helped turn the tide in Iohannis's favour.
His critics see Ponta as a throwback to the bad old days of
one-party rule in Romania, and they feared that as president he
would try to undermine the independence of the judiciary and
reverse the country's fragile progress in tackling corruption.
That could hurt the party's chances at it gears up for local
elections and then a general election due at the end of 2016.
"There might be challenges to the current leadership of the
party, no one can predict more at this stage," another senior
ruling party leader said. "We may need to reform our party, to
find out why young people are not with us, why young people
still perceive us a communist party," he added.
Despite the discontent among the party top brass, nobody
has yet broken cover to emerge as a challenger to Ponta.
There is a precedent for a leadership challenge in Ponta's
own rise to power. In 2010, he became Social Democrat leader in
a special congress months after the party's candidate Mircea
Geoana narrowly lost the last presidential election.
"(A congress) is said to be taking place in February, but the
situation is so volatile that no one knows anything with
certainty," PSD senator Serban Nicolae told Reuters.
For his part, Ponta has rejected talk of his resignation and
vowed to stay on as prime minister as long as the party wants
him to. He has rejected as political smears several allegations
against him, such as that he was a spy in the 1990s or that he
plagiarized large parts of his doctoral thesis.
Several high-profile ruling party members, including Ponta's
own father-in-law, have been hit by corruption allegations in
recent weeks. When challenged during a presidential debate,
Ponta pointed to scandals that had dogged Iohannis's own camp.
"MAGNIFICENT BUDGET"
An ethnic German mayor whose run for president was backed by
two centre-right parties, Iohannis said on Tuesday his National
Liberal Party might try to topple Ponta's government next year
by forging new alliances in parliament.
Ponta's coalition has a comfortable-looking majority of
nearly 60 percent in parliament and expects to survive the
defeat, but Romania's history of political defections suggests
the alliance could come unstuck as elections loom closer.
Iohannis's own party was a member of the government until
February. The ethnic Hungarian UDMR party that joined the ruling
alliance in its place has pledged to stay for now.
"We don't have an ideology, left, right. We, the UDMR,
represent our community identity," Szabo Odon, a lawmaker from
the UDMR, told Reuters. "So we need to see who is the one who
can ensure further stability in Romania."
One incentive to keep Ponta in power for the moment is
letting him be the face of the 2015 budget. Given Romania's need
to keep spending tight while honouring the promises that Ponta
made on the campaign trail, the budget could contain some
unpleasant surprises.
"At the moment the PSD has an ample majority," said Vasile
Blaga, the leader of the Democrat Liberals, one of the parties
that backed Iohannis. "They have everything they need to come up
with this magnificent budget, in which they promised to solve
everything without raising taxes."
