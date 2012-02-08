* Predecessor resigned after anti-austerity protests
* Ungureanu proposes replacing all ruling party ministers
* Set to gain parliament's backing, probably Thursday
* Financial markets shrug off political turbulence
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, Feb 8 Romania's prime
minister-designate Mihai Razvan Ungureanu named his cabinet on
Wednesday, replacing all ruling party ministers in an attempt to
make a clean break from his predecessor who quit after protests
against austerity.
Parliament is expected to back the 43-year-old head of
Romania's foreign intelligence service, nominated by the
president, on Thursday after he inherited a coalition of the
centrist Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL) and smaller groups.
Emil Boc became the latest victim of popular fury across
Europe against belt-tightening measures after nearly a month of
occasionally violent protests against salary cuts and tax rises
imposed under an International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.
The protests in the EU's second-poorest country where the
average wage is less than 350 euros ($460) a month, just a
quarter of France's legal minimum, have pushed PDL support below
20 percent. A parliamentary election is due by November.
"This is a government that deserves trust and is ready to
prove that this is a change of political generation and of
governing principles," Ungureanu said in a speech.
The leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) opposition, which
demanded Boc's resignation, said it will boycott the vote
because it wants early elections, not a new government. It also
demands the resignation of President Traian Basescu.
Ungureanu proposed that all PDL ministers be replaced with
members of the same party. He named Bogdan Dragoi, 31, an
experienced head of government debt policy, as the new finance
minister, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
Basescu, the power behind the throne and also a target of
protesters, was a PDL stalwart until he had to quit the party to
become president and hopes his old ally Ungureanu can revive the
PDL's fortunes - even though he is also not a member.
UNCERTAINTY
Romanian financial markets have so far shrugged off the
political uncertainty because all major parties have pledged to
work with international lenders to maintain investor confidence.
If parliament rejects Ungureanu, Basescu would have to
propose a replacement and the extended policy stalemate could
trigger a sell-off.
Ungureanu proposed that politicians from coalition partners,
including Justice Minister and interim Prime Minister Catalin
Predoiu, retain their jobs.
Lucian Bode, a former power company engineer and senior PDL
member, would become economy minister also responsible for
energy, replacing Ion Ariton, who failed to push through an
ambitious privatisation plan agreed with the IMF.
"They are fresher, younger but not necessarily more
competent," said independent political analyst Mircea Marian.
"But of course with them, the IMF programme would definitely
stay on track."
Ungureanu also unveiled his governing programme, which would
continue Boc's reforms, including allowing only prudent pension
and wage rises, if the economy allows, before the election and
selling state assets such as energy groups Petrom,
Transelectrica and Transgaz.
The new man has not received a warm welcome from
the public. Some protesters called for his resignation before he
even takes office, expressing concern over his security
background in a country once terrorised by the communist-era
Securitate.
Basescu holds office until 2014 and cannot seek re-election
because he has served the maximum two terms. He would prefer not
to work with the leftist Liberal Social Union (USL) alliance,
which has more than 50 percent backing in opinion polls.
Newspaper Jurnalul National ran a front page cartoon of
Basescu in a leaking hot air balloon in PDL colours, throwing
out Boc and other sacked ministers in a desperate survival bid.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
